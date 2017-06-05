Vietjet in deal with Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance to finance three planes worth $348 million
Vietnam's Vietjet Aviation JSC VJC.HM said on Monday it has signed a strategic agreement with Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Co Ltd as it seeks to expand its real estate business in the Nordic region. PARIS French bank Societe Generale on Monday announced the launch of the initial public offering of ALD Automotive, its car leasing arm, representing 20 to 23 percent of ALD's share capital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finland's Martti Ahtisaari wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '08)
|May 16
|Norwegian Supremacy
|9
|Power plants could cut a third of their emissio...
|May 9
|Solarman
|1
|Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... (Sep '16)
|Mar '17
|NICOTINE Linked2 ...
|3
|Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'...
|Jan '17
|CORP CRIME REPORT
|1
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Jan '17
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
|Young and talented
|Dec '16
|Guess
|1
|MediSapiens joins new research project focusing... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC