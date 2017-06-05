Vietjet in deal with Mitsubishi UFJ L...

Vietjet in deal with Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance to finance three planes worth $348 million

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Vietnam's Vietjet Aviation JSC VJC.HM said on Monday it has signed a strategic agreement with Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Co Ltd as it seeks to expand its real estate business in the Nordic region. PARIS French bank Societe Generale on Monday announced the launch of the initial public offering of ALD Automotive, its car leasing arm, representing 20 to 23 percent of ALD's share capital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finland's Martti Ahtisaari wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '08) May 16 Norwegian Supremacy 9
News Power plants could cut a third of their emissio... May 9 Solarman 1
News Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... (Sep '16) Mar '17 NICOTINE Linked2 ... 3
News Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'... Jan '17 CORP CRIME REPORT 1
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan '17 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Young and talented Dec '16 Guess 1
News MediSapiens joins new research project focusing... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,706 • Total comments across all topics: 281,540,786

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC