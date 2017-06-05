Vaisala instruments monitor air quali...

Vaisala instruments monitor air quality in the Helsinki region

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Medical News

Vaisala instruments will measure the air quality in the Helsinki region in a new measurement network to be built by the Smart & Clean project parties -Vaisala, Finnish Meteorological Institute, Helsinki Region Environmental Services Authority HSY, University of Helsinki, Pegasor, and Helsinki Metropolitan Smart & Clean Foundation - during 2017 and 2018. The network will be the first air quality monitoring system of such accuracy in the world to cover the whole city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finland's Martti Ahtisaari wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '08) May 16 Norwegian Supremacy 9
News Power plants could cut a third of their emissio... May 9 Solarman 1
News Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... (Sep '16) Mar '17 NICOTINE Linked2 ... 3
News Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'... Jan '17 CORP CRIME REPORT 1
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan '17 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Young and talented Dec '16 Guess 1
News MediSapiens joins new research project focusing... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Notre Dame
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,399 • Total comments across all topics: 281,640,069

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC