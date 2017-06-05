U.S. Sen. John Kennedy returns from o...

U.S. Sen. John Kennedy returns from overseas trip highlighting NATO

U.S. Sen. John N. Kennedy has returned from an overseas trip with a bipartisan group of members of the U.S. House and Senate. Kennedy, R-Madisonville, traveled to Belgium, Lithuania, Estonia, Finland and France on a trip that focused on NATO and defense spending.

Chicago, IL

