U.S. exhibitors strike gold at Finlandia 2017 held May 24-28 in Tampere

Finlandia 2017 in the city of Tampere was in many ways part of the celebrations marking Finland's centenary as an independent nation. The stamp show and exhibition was held May 24-28 at Tampere Hall, a complex featuring various concert halls and the Moomin Museum.

