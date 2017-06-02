The shareholding of Oy Etra Invest Ab...

The shareholding of Oy Etra Invest Ab crosses the 10% flagging threshold

Suominen Corporation has today received a notification referred to in Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Market Act. According to the notification, the shareholding of Oy Etra Invest Ab in Suominen Corporation will cross the 10% flagging threshold.

