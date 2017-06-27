The logistics chain of Mets Group's b...

The logistics chain of Mets Group's bioproduct mill is ready

Press release 27 June 2017 The new logistics solution designed specifically for MetsA Group's bioproduct mill at A A nekoski is ready to serve the mill's wood and pulp transport. "We've built a carefully optimised logistics programme together with our partners, in which everything is based on delivery reliability and quality assurance," says Jari Voutilainen , MetsA Group's SVP, Logistics.

