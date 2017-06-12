The Happiest Day in the Life of Olli ...

The Happiest Day in the Life of Olli Maki is a fresh-out-of-the-gate triumph

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Georgia Straight

Don't cue the Rocky theme for The Happiest Day in the Life of Olli MA ki , a sublimely realized true story about the rigorous exercise of one athlete's soul. In fact, the only off-screen music here is a twangy surf-noir theme at either end, with most of the dialogue backed only by neatly recorded sounds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Georgia Straight.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finland's Martti Ahtisaari wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '08) May 16 Norwegian Supremacy 9
News Power plants could cut a third of their emissio... May '17 Solarman 1
News Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... (Sep '16) Mar '17 NICOTINE Linked2 ... 3
News Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'... Jan '17 CORP CRIME REPORT 1
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan '17 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Young and talented Dec '16 Guess 1
News MediSapiens joins new research project focusing... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Libya
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,868 • Total comments across all topics: 281,776,714

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC