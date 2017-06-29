The establishment of Kesko and Oriola's joint venture has been finalised
First stores and the online store of the new chain specialising in health, beauty and wellbeing will be opened in the autumn 2017. In March of this year, Kesko and Oriola announced their intention to establish a new store chain specialising in comprehensive wellbeing.
