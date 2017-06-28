Teleperformance Announces Partnership...

Teleperformance Announces Partnership with Scandic Hotels

Teleperformance in the Nordics will serve Scandic Hotels' growing customer base with services out of its contact center in Tampere, Finland. The addition of Scandic Hotels adds to Teleperformance's strong and expanding list of travel customers.

