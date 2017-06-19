Synthetic iris could let cameras react to light like our eyes do
An artificial iris can open and close in response to sunlight without any other outside control, just like the ones in your eyes. This could help improve cameras and, eventually, repair damaged human eyes or control tiny robots that react to their surroundings.
