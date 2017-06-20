Study finds Neste renewable diesel significantly reduces PM emissions ...
A study led by researchers at Tampere University of Technology in Finland found that the use of neat Neste MY Renewable Diesel in working machines - a Wille 355B compact utility machine and Wille 855C multi-purpose wheel-loader - efficiently reduces particulate matter emissions compared to EN590 diesel with 7% biodiesel. With renewable diesel, both the number of particles as well as particulate mass were reduced in nearly all of the operating cycles of the working machines.
