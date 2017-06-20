Study finds Neste renewable diesel significantly reduces PM emissions ...

A study led by researchers at Tampere University of Technology in Finland found that the use of neat Neste MY Renewable Diesel in working machines - a Wille 355B compact utility machine and Wille 855C multi-purpose wheel-loader - efficiently reduces particulate matter emissions compared to EN590 diesel with 7% biodiesel. With renewable diesel, both the number of particles as well as particulate mass were reduced in nearly all of the operating cycles of the working machines.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Green Car Congress.