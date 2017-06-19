Stepping up climate work: Kesko sets ambitious emission targets for its operations and supply chain
Kesko is the first Finnish retail company to set science-based targets to reduce emissions from facilities, transportation and the supply chain. To achieve these ambitious emission reduction targets, Kesko will increase its use of renewable energy while also improving its energy efficiency.
