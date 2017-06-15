SSH Communications Security Offers Up to 3,400,000 New Shares to...
SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY OFFERS UP TO 3,400,000 NEW SHARES TO INSTITUTIONAL AND OTHER SELECTED INVESTORS IN AN ACCELERATED BOOK-BUILT OFFERING NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG OR JAPAN. SSH Communications Security Corporation offers up to 3,400,000 new shares in the Company to institutional and other selected investors in an accelerated book-built offering deviating from the shareholders' pre-emptive subscription right .
