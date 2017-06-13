SSH Communications Security announces a cloud-driven strategic...
New PrivXa On-Demand Access Manager Makes Privileged Access for the Cloud Easier and More Secure Without Sacrificing Business Velocity SSH Communications Security leads the transition of cybersecurity and access management into cloud computing and the DevOps era with a new cloud-driven strategic direction. As the first phase of this ambitious strategy, SSH Communications Security today announced the launch of its new PrivX a On-Demand Access Manager.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finland's Martti Ahtisaari wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '08)
|May 16
|Norwegian Supremacy
|9
|Power plants could cut a third of their emissio...
|May '17
|Solarman
|1
|Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... (Sep '16)
|Mar '17
|NICOTINE Linked2 ...
|3
|Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'...
|Jan '17
|CORP CRIME REPORT
|1
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Jan '17
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
|Young and talented
|Dec '16
|Guess
|1
|MediSapiens joins new research project focusing... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC