SSH Communications Security announces a cloud-driven strategic...

New PrivXa On-Demand Access Manager Makes Privileged Access for the Cloud Easier and More Secure Without Sacrificing Business Velocity SSH Communications Security leads the transition of cybersecurity and access management into cloud computing and the DevOps era with a new cloud-driven strategic direction. As the first phase of this ambitious strategy, SSH Communications Security today announced the launch of its new PrivX a On-Demand Access Manager.

