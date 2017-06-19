Sound and Silence

Measure by Measure will return on July 6. In the meantime, here is a second look at Sudip Bose's essay, from our Spring 2016 issue, on why Sibelius burned what may have turned out to be his magnum opus. From 1904 until his death in 1957, the composer Jean Sibelius lived some 20 miles north of Helsinki, in a rural villa built of timber and stone on the shores of Lake Tuusula.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The American Scholar.