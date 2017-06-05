Shanghai Electric to join Eletrosul i...

Shanghai Electric to join Eletrosul in Brazil power projects

Yesterday

The unit, known as Shanghai Electric Power Transmission and Distribution Engineering Co, will create a special purpose vehicle to oversee the projects directly with Brazil's Eletrosul Centrais Eletricas SA , according to a Monday securities filing. The cost of the project known as Lote A is estimated at 3.27 billion reais , the filing by Eletrosul said.

