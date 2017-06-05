Sampo's Q1 2017 Results: In Line With...

Sampo's Q1 2017 Results: In Line With Expectations

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Seeking Alpha

Q1 2017 profit before taxes slightly increased at a 430 million , driven by the good results of the associated companies, Nordea and Topdanmark. Sampo Group is primarily traded on the Nasdaq Helsinki Stock exchange under the ticker SAMPO:FH.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finland's Martti Ahtisaari wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '08) May 16 Norwegian Supremacy 9
News Power plants could cut a third of their emissio... May 9 Solarman 1
News Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... (Sep '16) Mar '17 NICOTINE Linked2 ... 3
News Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'... Jan '17 CORP CRIME REPORT 1
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan '17 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Young and talented Dec '16 Guess 1
News MediSapiens joins new research project focusing... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,933 • Total comments across all topics: 281,581,682

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC