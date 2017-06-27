Russia c.bank: Tuesday cyber attack similar to WannaCry, Petya
Russia's central bank said on Wednesday it had detected a cyber attack on Tuesday that used malware similar to the WannaCry and Petya encryptor viruses. The bank said its centre for monitoring and reacting to computer attacks had sent out instructions to companies on how to detect and counter the malware.
