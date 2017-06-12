Recognizing the risks of serious complications before discharge from hospital
The University of Tampere and TAYS Heart Hospital use artificial intelligence technologies developed by VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland in the home care of heart patients. The objective is to recognize serious difficult-to-predict complications as early as possible using the latest methods.
