Raute Corporation - Managers' transactions
Lahti, Finland, 2017-06-27 12:00 CEST -- RAUTE CORPORATION MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 27 JUNE 2017 at 1:00 p.m. Transaction date: 2017-06-26 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009004741 Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL FURTHER INFORMATION: Arja Hakala, Chief Financial Officer Potential call requests to Ms. Arja Hakala through: Eija Salminen, Group Executive Assistant, tel.
