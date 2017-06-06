Racist comments in police social media group trigger investigation in Finland
The revelation by an internet magazine about a closed social media group of Finnish police officers have resulted in an official investigation in Finland. Internet investigative magazine Long Play reported last week that it had found racist comments in the posts in the Facebook group.
