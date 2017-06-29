Poyry PLC: The consortium between Ska...

Poyry PLC: The consortium between Skanska and Poyry was awarded...

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: PR-inside.com

PA yry PLC: The consortium between Skanska and PA yry was awarded implementation of a new road section in Finland Employing the alliance model, the Finnish Transport Agency has selected a consortium between Skanska Infra Oy and PA yry Finland Oy to construct the new Lahti stretch of the city of Lahti's southern ring road. The consortium called 'VALTARI' was one of the four consortia that took part in the alliance model negotiations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PR-inside.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finland's Martti Ahtisaari wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '08) May '17 Norwegian Supremacy 9
News Power plants could cut a third of their emissio... May '17 Solarman 1
News Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... (Sep '16) Mar '17 NICOTINE Linked2 ... 3
News Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'... Jan '17 CORP CRIME REPORT 1
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan '17 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Young and talented (Dec '16) Dec '16 Guess 1
News MediSapiens joins new research project focusing... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Tornado
  2. Wildfires
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,008 • Total comments across all topics: 282,126,832

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC