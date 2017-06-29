Poyry PLC: The consortium between Skanska and Poyry was awarded...
PA yry PLC: The consortium between Skanska and PA yry was awarded implementation of a new road section in Finland Employing the alliance model, the Finnish Transport Agency has selected a consortium between Skanska Infra Oy and PA yry Finland Oy to construct the new Lahti stretch of the city of Lahti's southern ring road. The consortium called 'VALTARI' was one of the four consortia that took part in the alliance model negotiations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PR-inside.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finland's Martti Ahtisaari wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '08)
|May '17
|Norwegian Supremacy
|9
|Power plants could cut a third of their emissio...
|May '17
|Solarman
|1
|Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... (Sep '16)
|Mar '17
|NICOTINE Linked2 ...
|3
|Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'...
|Jan '17
|CORP CRIME REPORT
|1
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Jan '17
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
|Young and talented (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Guess
|1
|MediSapiens joins new research project focusing... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC