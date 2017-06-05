'One third of world food produced is ...

'One third of world food produced is thrown away'

Helsinki, June 6 - One third of the food produced in the world is thrown away, said Janez Potocnik, co-chair of the UN Environment Programme International Resource Panel here on Monday. He made the remarks at the opening ceremony of the first World Forum of circular economy which convened in Helsinki and attracted some 1,700 experts from 90 countries, Xinhua reported.

