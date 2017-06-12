Novel 3-D extracellular matrix for pr...

Novel 3-D extracellular matrix for predictive and effective breast cancer treatment

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: PhysOrg Weblog

The ability of 3D matrix to maintain the cellular identity and heterogeneity of patient derived cancer tissues allow individualized breast cancer therapy approach. Credit: Lahja Martikainen, Pauliina Munne and Nonappa On average, more than 90 percent of the breast cancer drugs fail in clinical trials with real patients and each failed drug costs 1.4 billion euro.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PhysOrg Weblog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finland's Martti Ahtisaari wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '08) May 16 Norwegian Supremacy 9
News Power plants could cut a third of their emissio... May '17 Solarman 1
News Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... (Sep '16) Mar '17 NICOTINE Linked2 ... 3
News Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'... Jan '17 CORP CRIME REPORT 1
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan '17 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Young and talented Dec '16 Guess 1
News MediSapiens joins new research project focusing... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,369 • Total comments across all topics: 281,753,109

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC