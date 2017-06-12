New self-driving electric RoboBuses a...

New self-driving electric RoboBuses are launching in Finland this year

The world is becoming increasingly automated, and a new self-driving bus in Finland is evidence of this. Beginning in the fall of 2017, the Finnish capital will launch a new autonomous electric "RoboBusLine."

Chicago, IL

