New gene mutations found in white blo...

New gene mutations found in white blood cells in patients with rheumatoid arthritis

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Medical News Today

Gene mutations accumulating in cells are typical of the development of cancer . Finnish researchers found that a similar accumulation of mutations occurs also in some patients with rheumatoid arthritis .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finland's Martti Ahtisaari wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '08) May '17 Norwegian Supremacy 9
News Power plants could cut a third of their emissio... May '17 Solarman 1
News Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... (Sep '16) Mar '17 NICOTINE Linked2 ... 3
News Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'... Jan '17 CORP CRIME REPORT 1
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan '17 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Young and talented (Dec '16) Dec '16 Guess 1
News MediSapiens joins new research project focusing... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,094 • Total comments across all topics: 282,058,800

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC