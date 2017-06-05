Nationalist wants Finns party to stay in coalition to reform economy

Finland's nationalist Finns party should stay in the center-right government despite its upcoming leadership changes to ensure continuity in economic policy, Helsinki's Europe minister said on Monday. Sampo Terho, who is campaigning to take over the euroskeptic party's leadership in a vote on Saturday, said the three-party coalition would be best to hold on until the 2019 general election because its austerity and reform program was finally showing positive results.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.