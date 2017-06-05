Nationalist wants Finns party to stay...

Nationalist wants Finns party to stay in coalition to reform economy

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Reuters

Finland's nationalist Finns party should stay in the center-right government despite its upcoming leadership changes to ensure continuity in economic policy, Helsinki's Europe minister said on Monday. Sampo Terho, who is campaigning to take over the euroskeptic party's leadership in a vote on Saturday, said the three-party coalition would be best to hold on until the 2019 general election because its austerity and reform program was finally showing positive results.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finland's Martti Ahtisaari wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '08) May 16 Norwegian Supremacy 9
News Power plants could cut a third of their emissio... May 9 Solarman 1
News Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... (Sep '16) Mar '17 NICOTINE Linked2 ... 3
News Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'... Jan '17 CORP CRIME REPORT 1
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan '17 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Young and talented Dec '16 Guess 1
News MediSapiens joins new research project focusing... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,106 • Total comments across all topics: 281,570,380

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC