Movie picks: 'I, Daniel Blake,' Jewis...

Movie picks: 'I, Daniel Blake,' Jewish Film Festival and more

The latest film from the veteran British director Ken Loach is a human, heartbreaking character study centered on a Newcastle carpenter in his 50s who's recovering from a heart attack. Advised by doctors not to return to work, he contends with an uncaring bureaucracy while forging a friendship with a single mother in similarly desperate straits.

