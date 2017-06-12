Millbrook expanding Test World site in Finland
MILLBROOK, England - Millbrook Group is expanding its Test World site in Finland with a view to making the facility "Europe's leading location for tire testing." The project will increase the capacity for testing on natural snow and ice, and introduce wet and dry braking, aquaplaning and split friction surfaces, Millbrook said.
