Metso contributes to museum exhibit

Finland-based equipment maker Metso is participating in a new permanent exhibition at the Museum of Technology in Helsinki, Finland. The "TechLand" exhibition being constructed at the Museum of Technology is a joint effort of the museum, 11 Finnish companies, researchers and other interested parties to present the story of Finnish industry.

