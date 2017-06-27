Metabolic profiling of polycystic ova...

Metabolic profiling of polycystic ovary syndrome reveals interactions with abdominal obesity

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: International Journal of Obesity

E-mail: [email protected] ; Professor S Franks, Institute of Reproductive and Developmental Biology, Imperial College London, Room 5009, Hammersmith Hospital, London W12 0NN, UK. E-mail: [email protected] Received 3 October 2016; Revised 21 March 2017; Accepted 26 March 2017 Accepted article preview online 26 May 2017; Advance online publication 27 June 2017 Polycystic ovary syndrome is a common reproductive disorder associated with metabolic disturbances including obesity, insulin resistance and diabetes mellitus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at International Journal of Obesity.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finland's Martti Ahtisaari wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '08) May '17 Norwegian Supremacy 9
News Power plants could cut a third of their emissio... May '17 Solarman 1
News Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... (Sep '16) Mar '17 NICOTINE Linked2 ... 3
News Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'... Jan '17 CORP CRIME REPORT 1
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan '17 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Young and talented (Dec '16) Dec '16 Guess 1
News MediSapiens joins new research project focusing... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,280 • Total comments across all topics: 282,065,594

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC