Metabolic profiling of polycystic ovary syndrome reveals interactions with abdominal obesity

E-mail: [email protected] ; Professor S Franks, Institute of Reproductive and Developmental Biology, Imperial College London, Room 5009, Hammersmith Hospital, London W12 0NN, UK. E-mail: [email protected] Received 3 October 2016; Revised 21 March 2017; Accepted 26 March 2017 Accepted article preview online 26 May 2017; Advance online publication 27 June 2017 Polycystic ovary syndrome is a common reproductive disorder associated with metabolic disturbances including obesity, insulin resistance and diabetes mellitus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at International Journal of Obesity.