Many chronic urticaria patients are not receiving treatment, Novartis study shows
Novartis announced today new baseline results from a real world study of 3,733 chronic urticaria patients showing many are not receiving adequate care, with almost half not receiving any treatment at all for the debilitating disease despite 83% suffering a negative impact on their quality of life. The findings are consistent with earlier research that found many chronic spontaneous urticaria patients are not treated according to recommended guidelines.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finland's Martti Ahtisaari wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '08)
|May '17
|Norwegian Supremacy
|9
|Power plants could cut a third of their emissio...
|May '17
|Solarman
|1
|Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... (Sep '16)
|Mar '17
|NICOTINE Linked2 ...
|3
|Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'...
|Jan '17
|CORP CRIME REPORT
|1
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Jan '17
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
|Young and talented
|Dec '16
|Guess
|1
|MediSapiens joins new research project focusing... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC