Many chronic urticaria patients are not receiving treatment, Novartis study shows

Novartis announced today new baseline results from a real world study of 3,733 chronic urticaria patients showing many are not receiving adequate care, with almost half not receiving any treatment at all for the debilitating disease despite 83% suffering a negative impact on their quality of life. The findings are consistent with earlier research that found many chronic spontaneous urticaria patients are not treated according to recommended guidelines.

