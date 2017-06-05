M lkki shines a bright light on Strav...

M lkki shines a bright light on Stravinsky

Oh to be in Finland, where the sunlight is clear and stark, the air is bracing and fresh, and the music-making partakes of all those qualities at once! As travelogue, that formulation is a dose of pure fantasy . But the musical part of it was reaffirmed yet again on Friday, June 9, when conductor Susanna Mlkki returned to Davies Symphony Hall to lead the San Francisco Symphony in a zesty, invigorating program of music by Stravinsky and Beethoven.

Chicago, IL

