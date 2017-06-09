Life after Neste's first Hackathon
Neste organized its first ever 24-hour Hackathon on May 23rd and 24th simultaneously in Helsinki, Finland, and in Singapore. Ten teams came together to work on what they hoped would become the winning concept for improving and digitalizing Neste's Supplier Due Diligence System.
