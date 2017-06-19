Lawmaker rejoins Finland's nationalis...

Lawmaker rejoins Finland's nationalists, whittling away government majority

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

HELSINKI: A lawmaker quit Finland's government to rejoin the nationalist Finns on Thursday, and the party leader called on other politicians who had been "swindled" into joining the coalition to follow her lead. The centre-right government averted collapse last week when the Finns Party split into two parliamentary groups, following election of a new leader with hardline views on immigration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finland's Martti Ahtisaari wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '08) May '17 Norwegian Supremacy 9
News Power plants could cut a third of their emissio... May '17 Solarman 1
News Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... (Sep '16) Mar '17 NICOTINE Linked2 ... 3
News Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'... Jan '17 CORP CRIME REPORT 1
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan '17 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Young and talented Dec '16 Guess 1
News MediSapiens joins new research project focusing... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,570 • Total comments across all topics: 281,970,806

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC