Landis+Gyr Landis+Gyr signs major AMI Service contract with Caruna in Finland

Landis+Gyr signs major AMI Service contract with Caruna in Finland

Landis+Gyr has signed a contract on Metering as a Service with Caruna Oy, Finland's largest distribution system operator , and will be responsible for operating 650,000 smart metering points starting in Fall 2018. Landis+Gyr, the global leader in transforming how energy is delivered and managed, has a long track record as a smart meter solution provider and of offering managed services to utilities.

