Kesko to sell Indoor Group Oy, responsible for Asko and Sotka
Kesko Corporation has signed an agreement to sell Indoor Group, which is responsible for the Asko and Sotka furniture trade chains, to a company owned by Sievi Capital Oyj, three franchising entrepreneurs from the Sotka chain and Etera Mutual Pension Insurance Company. The debt free price of the sale, structured as a share transaction, is a 67 million.
