Kemira acquires liquid fingerprinting technology from Finnish start-up Aqsens

Kemira Oyj Press release June 29, 2017 at 3 pm Kemira acquires liquid fingerprinting technology from Finnish start-up Aqsens Kemira Oyj acquires liquid fingerprinting technology for qualitative and quantitative liquid analyses from start-up Aqsens Oy, headquartered in Helsinki, Finland. This technology utilizes Enhanced Time Resolved Fluorescence method that enables high sensitivity and selectivity to monitor various liquid samples.

