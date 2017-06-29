Kemira Oyj Press release June 29, 2017 at 3 pm Kemira acquires liquid fingerprinting technology from Finnish start-up Aqsens Kemira Oyj acquires liquid fingerprinting technology for qualitative and quantitative liquid analyses from start-up Aqsens Oy, headquartered in Helsinki, Finland. This technology utilizes Enhanced Time Resolved Fluorescence method that enables high sensitivity and selectivity to monitor various liquid samples.

