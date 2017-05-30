Kamux Oyj: Stabilization measures taken

Kamux Oyj: Stabilization measures taken

Not for publication, distribution or release, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, South Africa, Singapore, or any other jurisdiction where it would be against the law. With reference to the offering circular published by Kamux Corporation on 2 May 2017 and company announcement dated on 11 May 2017 regarding the result of the initial public offering of Kamux , Kamux has received notification that Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB , Helsinki branch , acting as stabilizing manager in the Offering, has carried out stabilization measures between 29 May 2017 and 2 June 2017.

