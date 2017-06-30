JELD-WEN to buy Mattiovi Oy from Taaleri
WEN Holding, Inc. and Taaleri have concluded an agreement on an ownership arrangement, wherein the whole share capital of Mattiovi Oy was transferred to JELD-WEN Suomi Oy. Mattiovi Oy was Taaleri's co-investment case and it was owned by Taaleri's customers via Taaleri Door Fund , Taaleri Investments and the management of Mattiovi Oy .
