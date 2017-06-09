Islam-Bashing Finn Grasps for Win That Could Shake Government

Jussi Halla-aho, fined for incitement against an ethnic group after calling Islam a religion of theft and pedophilia, is bidding to become head of The Finns party, a member of three-party center-right coalition that has been in power since 2015. He faces off against Sampo Terho, the European affairs minister, as members vote to replace Foreign Minister Timo Soini who's stepping down after 20 years at the helm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.