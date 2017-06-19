Innovation: A smart city that saves an hour a day

The Centre's announcement on Friday of a list of another 30 cities that will be included in the Smart Cities Mission. The Centre's announcement on Friday of a list of another 30 cities that will be included in the Smart Cities Mission, which seeks to turn them into modern cities that are connected digitally, takes the total number of proposed smart cities to 90 involving estimated investment of Rs 1.91 lakh crore.

