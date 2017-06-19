Innovation: A smart city that saves an hour a day
The Centre's announcement on Friday of a list of another 30 cities that will be included in the Smart Cities Mission. The Centre's announcement on Friday of a list of another 30 cities that will be included in the Smart Cities Mission, which seeks to turn them into modern cities that are connected digitally, takes the total number of proposed smart cities to 90 involving estimated investment of Rs 1.91 lakh crore.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finland's Martti Ahtisaari wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '08)
|May '17
|Norwegian Supremacy
|9
|Power plants could cut a third of their emissio...
|May '17
|Solarman
|1
|Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... (Sep '16)
|Mar '17
|NICOTINE Linked2 ...
|3
|Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'...
|Jan '17
|CORP CRIME REPORT
|1
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Jan '17
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
|Young and talented (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Guess
|1
|MediSapiens joins new research project focusing... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC