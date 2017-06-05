In the future, products are manufactu...

In the future, products are manufactured decentralized -- towards a digital factory

VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland, Tampere University of Technology and Tampere University of Applied Sciences set up a demonstration of a digital factory. In this demo, different robots located in various facilities of the organisations involved are monitored and controlled remotely from one place.



