In the future, products are manufactured decentralized -- towards a digital factory
VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland, Tampere University of Technology and Tampere University of Applied Sciences set up a demonstration of a digital factory. In this demo, different robots located in various facilities of the organisations involved are monitored and controlled remotely from one place.
