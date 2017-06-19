Herantis Pharma's Lymfactin study advances to last patient cohort,...

Herantis Pharma Plc's clinical study with the company's investigational gene therapy product LymfactinA for the treatment of secondary lymphedema has advanced to the last patient cohort, owing to good reported safety. After assessing safety data on all treated patients, including the first patients treated with the highest dose, the study's Data Monitoring Committee of independent experts recommended proceeding with the study as planned.

