Herantis Pharma's Lymfactin study advances to last patient cohort,...
Herantis Pharma Plc's clinical study with the company's investigational gene therapy product LymfactinA for the treatment of secondary lymphedema has advanced to the last patient cohort, owing to good reported safety. After assessing safety data on all treated patients, including the first patients treated with the highest dose, the study's Data Monitoring Committee of independent experts recommended proceeding with the study as planned.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PR-inside.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finland's Martti Ahtisaari wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '08)
|May '17
|Norwegian Supremacy
|9
|Power plants could cut a third of their emissio...
|May '17
|Solarman
|1
|Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... (Sep '16)
|Mar '17
|NICOTINE Linked2 ...
|3
|Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'...
|Jan '17
|CORP CRIME REPORT
|1
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Jan '17
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
|Young and talented
|Dec '16
|Guess
|1
|MediSapiens joins new research project focusing... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC