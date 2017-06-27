Helsinki and Tallinn - happy siblings...

Helsinki and Tallinn - happy siblings of the Baltic Sea

The development of Helsinki-Tallinn cooperation has long been a subject of study in official working groups. But in practice, people have already voted with their feet: the cities are already one extensive urban area.

