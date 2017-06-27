Green Motion Rovaniemi Airport in Fin...

Green Motion Rovaniemi Airport in Finland have won Rentalcars.com 'Customer Favourite Award'

Richard Lowden, Green Motion's CEO, said, "Rentalcars is a valued partner of Green Motion and we are extremely honoured that Green Motion Rovaniemi Airport has been recognised by their customers." Green Motion Rovaniemi Airport puts customer service at the heart of their business, ensuring that each and every customer receives the very best from their car rental experience.

Chicago, IL

