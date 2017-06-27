Greater muscle strength - better cogn...

Greater muscle strength - better cognitive function for older people

Greater muscle strength is associated with better cognitive function in ageing men and women, according to a new Finnish study. The association of extensively measured upper and lower body muscle strength with cognitive function was observed, but handgrip strength was not associated with cognitive function.

