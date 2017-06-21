Glaston Corporation Investor news 21.6.2017 at 13.20 Glaston agreed on long-term financing Glaston Corporation has today agreed to extend its long-term financing agreement by three years. The financing agreement consists of a EUR 10.0 million long-term loan as well as a EUR 25.0 million revolving credit facility, which can be used for short-term financing and guarantees.

