Gene for axon degeneration identified...

Gene for axon degeneration identified through international gene matching

A research group from the University of Helsinki, Finland, has identified a new disease gene for early-onset axonal neuropathy and mild intellectual disability through an international research network. "Thousands of human inherited diseases are known, but many disease genes for neurological diseases are waiting for discovery.

Chicago, IL

