FRENN's 2017 Fall/Winter Collection T...

FRENN's 2017 Fall/Winter Collection Takes Inspiration from Helsinki's City Plan

The Finnish brand specializes in laid-back, casual clothing that focuses on usage of fabric rather than ostentatious design. For this collection they've looked to Helsinki's city plan and used that as inspiration.

